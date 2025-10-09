In a tragic incident, a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died of a heart attack at the Tis Hazari Court complex on Monday morning, October 6. Despite immediate assistance, the officer could not be revived. Meanwhile, a CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the ASI can be seen collapsing suddenly before stepping onto the escalator inside the court premises. The video shows him losing consciousness and falling to the ground, moments before police staff rushed to help. According to Aaj Tak, the deceased cop was posted with the Delhi Police Security Wing and was on duty at the court when the incident occurred. Sudden Deaths in India: 100 of 175 People Died of Heart Attack Daily in 2023, Say NCRB Report.

Delhi Police ASI Dies of Heart Attack in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Complex

