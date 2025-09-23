Celebrity hairstylist and businessman Jawed Habib has landed in controversy in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, where a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy has been registered against him at Raisatti police station. According to the complaint, Habib and his associates allegedly duped investors of crores through his company, Follicle Global Company (FLC). Victims claim they were lured into investing with promises of high returns, but neither profits nor refunds were ever provided. Police said the initial investigation shows money was collected via online transactions, with no repayment made to investors. Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Quash INR 200 Crore Fraud Case Linked to Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jawed Habib Faces Cheating Case

In UP's Sambhal, FIR registered against famous hairstylist Javed Habib, others for defrauding peple by luring them to invest in Ponzi scheme. @Krishan_IPS pic.twitter.com/IbOEoF9mHY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 23, 2025

Sambhal Police Book Famous Hairstylist Jawed Habib

BJP नेता और लंदन रिटर्न बारबर जावेद हबीब के खिलाफ #संभल में ठगी का केस दर्ज हुआ है. उन पर चिटफंड के जरिए ठगी के आरोप है हबीब के दादा अंग्रेज वायसराय से लेकर नेहरू तक के बारबर रहे. उनके पिता भारत के राष्ट्रपति के बारबर थे देश-विदेश में हबीब के 900 से अधिक सैलून है pic.twitter.com/O3T9bfQXVO — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

