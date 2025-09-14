A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Virender Kumar, has been accused of molesting a young Northeast woman in Ashram’s Maharani Bagh area on September 13, sparking outrage on social media. Viral posts claimed he grabbed the victim’s face and touched her private parts during an alleged illegal shop search. However, Delhi Police has clarified that the viral claims are misleading. Officials said a PCR call was received around 9:30 am regarding illicit liquor sale, and ASI Virender seized 20 quarters and 20 bottles from local shops. About two hours later, a subsequent PCR call was lodged against him, which police suggested was an attempt to pressurise him into dropping action on the liquor case. The incident triggered protests by Northeast community members at Ashram Police Station. Senior officers pacified the crowd and assured fair inquiry. Virender has since been transferred to district lines, with the PG Cell of South East District conducting a detailed probe. Police stressed “no one is above law.” ‘Why Are You Out at Night?’: 'Men' Blame Woman After She Shares Video of Drunk Man Trying to Molest Her in Delhi.

Delhi ASI Allegedly Molests Northeast Woman After Illegal Shop Search

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yarsho Yanao Lunghar elya (@yarsho_naga_forever_21)

Delhi ASI Transferred for Allegedly Molesting Northeast Woman After Illegal Shop Search

Delhi ASI Suspended for Molesting Northeast Woman After Illegal Shop Search

Delhi Police Respond to Molestation Claims

🚨Report regarding SLC incident🚨 The viral claim against ASI Virender is misleading 🛎️📢On 13.09.2025 at around 9:30 AM a PCR call was received regarding sale of illicit liquor/consumption by some individuals and the same was marked to ASI Virender for necesaary action.… — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of DCP South East Delhi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)