The Centre on Sunday opposed pleas in Supreme Court seeking recognition of same-sex marriage. The Central government has also filed a counter-affidavit in the apex court. "Decriminalisation of Section 377 IPC cannot give rise to a claim to seek recognition for same-sex marriage," said centre in the affidavit. Same-Sex Marriage Unacceptable, Should Not Be Legalised in India, Says BJP MP Sushil Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Centre Opposes Legal Recognition of Same-Sex Marriage:

Centre files affidavit before Supreme Court, opposes the legal recognition of same-sex marriage. Centre tells SC that same-sex relationships & heterosexual relationships are clearly distinct classes which cannot be treated identically. pic.twitter.com/Fs7C3gGdqC — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

