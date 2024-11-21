BJP MLA Ganesh Chauhan is receiving praise for his gesture at his driver's wedding. Ganesh Chauhan, who is represents Dhanghata assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, became driver in his driver's Baraat and took the groom to the wedding venue. A video of Chauhan driving a car with his driver sitting beside him is going viral on social media platforms. Reacting to the viral video, an X user said: "It is a great gesture." Another commented: "The MLA has won people's hearts." ‘Quit Chewing Gutka to Get Electricity’: MP BJP MLA Pradeep Patel Asks Tobacco Addict, Video Goes Viral.

Dhanghata BJP MLA Ganesh Chauhan Turns Driver at His Driver's Wedding

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)