It has been 124 years since the "Battle of Saragarhi", the last-stand battle fought before the Tirah Campaign on September 12, 1897, between the British Raj Sikh soldiers and Afghan Tribesmen.

Here are some Netizens Tweets Saluting Brave Sikh Soldiers:

Battle of #Saragarhi & Battle of #Bhima_Koregaon both had Indian soldiers fighting for the British, but only one got a Bollywood film. The Battle of Saragarhi is celebrated by governments and media, whereas Bhima Koregaon is celebrated only by the Dalits. https://t.co/amyHX2tB79 — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) September 12, 2021

The Battle of #Saragarhi is considered to be one of the greatest last stands in military history. Twenty-one soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army fought to the death against thousands of Afghan tribesmen. The battle took place on 12 September 1897. pic.twitter.com/StqtrCR3t1 — Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) September 12, 2021

On this day 124 years ago in 1897, 21 soldiers of 36 SIKH Regt fought valiantly against 10,000 Afghans at #Saragarhi. This was one of the bravest fight ever and best stand in History.#India #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5T8kFqffml — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) September 12, 2021

