Puri, January 3: Residents and tourists in the coastal town of Puri witnessed the first celestial event of 2026 as the "Wolf Moon" rose over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday. This full moon also marked the year's first supermoon, a phenomenon occurring when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. According to astronomical data, this proximity made the lunar disk appear significantly larger and approximately 30% brighter than a standard full moon. In Puri, the clear night sky provided an ideal vantage point for observers gathered along the shoreline. Traditionally known as the Wolf Moon, the January full moon holds cultural and seasonal significance. Experts note that while supermoons occur several times a year, the clarity of this event offered a rare opportunity for photographers and enthusiasts to document the lunar surface in high detail. Paush Purnima 2026: Complete Guide to Puja, Snan, Daan Timings as Magh Mela Begins In Prayagraj.

The First ‘Supermoon’ of 2026 Was Seen in Puri

#WATCH | Odisha: The first 'supermoon' of 2026 was seen in Puri, also known as the 'Wolf Moon'. During this astronomical event, the moon will appear 30% brighter than a typical full moon. pic.twitter.com/mHLrAGzqTk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)