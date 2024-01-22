A captivating laser and light show is currently underway at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla. The event adds to the grandeur of the ceremony and provides a visual treat for the attendees. This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government , known for its iconic 'Deepotsav' on the eve of Diwali, adorned the city of Ayodhya with diyas to celebrate the historic event. Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Dazzling Lights After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Laser and Light Show in Ayodhya

#WATCH | UP: Laser and light show underway at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya after 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/kdvF6ZITdQ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

