Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya was lit up with stunning lights following the grand Pran Pratishtha Ceremony on Monday, January 22. Video of the Ram Mandir decked up with dazzling lights has surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, "Deepotsav" is underway at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya to commemorate the historic event. Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Ram Lalla murti and inaugurated the temple during consecration ceremony in the presence of several dignities, business tycoons and prominent celebrities. Ram Mandir Consecration: Huge 10,000 Square Feet Rangoli Portraying Lord Ram Made in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Colourful Lights:

#WATCH | Ayodhya Ram Temple illuminated beautifully after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony pic.twitter.com/UrMFdEQUgQ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)