In a Saurabh Rajput murder-like case, a woman in Bijnor allegedly got her husband killed with her lover’s help after he found obscene photos on her mobile phone. Makendra Singh, 33, went missing on March 13, and his body was found in Amroha two days later. Police said his wife Parul was having an affair with Vineet Kumar, an orchestra singer. When Makendra discovered their relationship and later saw their obscene photos on her mobile phone, Parul and Vineet plotted his murder. On March 13, Parul sent Makendra on an errand when Vineet and seven accomplices kidnapped and strangled Makendra with a belt before beating him with an iron rod. They later dumped his body in a forest in Amroha to mislead police. Following a thorough investigation, police arrested nine people, including Parul and Vineet, recovering the murder weapons, a car, and six mobile phones. An FIR has been registered under criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder sections of BNS. ‘She Is Not Fit for Society’: Accused Muskan Rastogi’s Father Pramod After She Kills Husband Saurabh Rajput, Seals Body in Cement-Filled Drum (Watch Video).

Saurabh Rajput-Like Case in Bijnor:

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

