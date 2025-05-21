Reacting to the viral video in which an SBI Bank Manager refused to speak Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager was strongly condemnable. In the viral video, the SBI bank manager said that she "will never speak Kannada". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah said the behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager and her refusal to speak in Kannada and English while showing disregard to citizens is strongly condemnable. "We appreciate SBI’s swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed," Siddaramaiah's post read. The Karnataka CM also said that all bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak in the local language. He further urged the Finance Ministry and Department of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India. "Respecting local language is respecting the people," he added. ‘Will Never Speak Kannada’: Bengaluru SBI Branch Manager Gets Into Heated Argument With Customer, Tells Them To Speak in Hindi (Watch Video).

Behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager Is Strongly Condemnable

The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI’s swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed.… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2025

‘Will Never Speak Kannada’

I WILL NOT SPEAK KANNADA IN KARNATAKA, NEVER, SPEAK IN HINDI. @TheOfficialSBI Branch manager SBI, surya nagara, anekal taluk KARNATAKA Your Branch manager and staff disrespect the Kannada language, imposing hindi on people of karnataka, misbehaving with customers,on duty times… pic.twitter.com/drD7L6Dydb — ಗುರುದೇವ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ 💛❤️ GURUDEV NARAYAN🌿 (@Gurudevnk16) May 20, 2025

