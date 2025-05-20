A video of the SBI Bengaluru branch manager refusing to speak Kannada and telling customers to use Hindi for communication has gone viral on social media (Photo Credits: X/@Gurudevnk16)

A video of the SBI Bengaluru branch manager refusing to speak Kannada and telling customers to use Hindi for communication has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the manager is seen in a heated exchange with a customer, asserting that she would only speak Hindi and “never” in Kannada. When the customer insisted that SBI staff should communicate in the state’s regional language, the manager reportedly dismissed his concerns and suggested he take the matter up with the SBI chairman. Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Singer Says ‘Sorry Karnataka’ After Being Barred From Kannada Film Industry.

‘Will Never Speak Kannada’

I WILL NOT SPEAK KANNADA IN KARNATAKA, NEVER, SPEAK IN HINDI. @TheOfficialSBI Branch manager SBI, surya nagara, anekal taluk KARNATAKA Your Branch manager and staff disrespect the Kannada language, imposing hindi on people of karnataka, misbehaving with customers,on duty times… pic.twitter.com/drD7L6Dydb — ಗುರುದೇವ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ 💛❤️ GURUDEV NARAYAN🌿 (@Gurudevnk16) May 20, 2025

