All education institutions including Schools, Colleges to remain closed on September 17 in wake of heavy rainfall, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

All schools and colleges across the state will remain closed for one day tomorrow in wake of heavy incessant rainfall: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2021

