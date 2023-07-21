A video depicting Rangreja Restaurant workers beating up a group of men in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. According to a report by Amar Ujala, the incident took place on Thursday, wherein several advocates ordered food worth Rs 4, 000, but refused to pay for it, which led to a physical altercation among restaurant employees and lawyers. After the video surfaced online, the state police reportedly lodged an FIR into the matter. Scuffle Breaks Out Between Advocates and Rangreja Restaurant Workers Over Bill Dispute in Gorakhpur, FIR Registered (Watch Video).

