A possible tunnelling attempt near the Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad was discovered on Sunday, December 10, when a four-foot deep pit was spotted under the vital air base's boundary wall, about 10 km away from Delhi. The police rushed to the scene after getting a tip from the locals, who also flocked to the site out of curiosity. The Indian Air Force sent a team to investigate the matter and to cover the pit with soil. The photos of the apparent security breach surfaced on social media. Bharat Drone Shakti 2023: Rajnath Singh and IAF Chief VR Chaudhari Witness Display of Kamikaze Drone at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airbase (Watch Video).

Security Breach at Hindon Air Force Station

