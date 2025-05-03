The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today, May 3, said that they have suspended constable Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion from service for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national. In an official statement, CRPF also said that Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for knowingly harbouring his Pakistani wife, Meenal Khan, beyond the validity of her visa. "His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," the CRPF added. On May 1, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted Meenal Khan (Minal Khan) a last-minute relief. Khan's advocate, Ankur Sharma, said that Meenal Khan was deported to the Attari border due to not having a long-term visa. However, after the court passed an interim order, Khan was sent back to Jammu. Khan was sent to the Attari border after the Indian Government cancelled all kinds of visas of Pakistani nationals currently in India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistani Woman Minal Khan Married to CRPF Constable Allowed Back to Jammu From Attari After J&K High Court Intervention.

CRPF Dismisses Constable from Service

