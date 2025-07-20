A horrific road accident occurred on Friday around 3 PM on National Highway-44 near Kurai in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. A speeding container truck (HR 38 AS 6721), driven by an allegedly drunk driver, swerved and rammed into a parked taxi. The impact threw the taxi into a soundproof wall, killing two men—Santkumar Hardiya (55) and Ramkishore Barmeya (50). Eight others, including women and children, were injured; one critically shifted to Nagpur. The driver, Ajit (42), from Lucknow, didn’t stop after the first crash and hit another truck ahead. He was later caught, and medical tests confirmed alcohol consumption. Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case. All victims were en route from Chhindwara Chowk to Khawasa. Prayagraj Road Accident: Speeding Car Runs Over Women Sleeping Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Dead, 2 Injured.

Accident in Seoni (Disturbing Visuals)

#Watch | मध्य प्रदेश के सिवनी में शुक्रवार को हुई भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 8 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए। यह हादसा उस वक्त हुआ जब नशे में धुत कंटेनर ड्राइवर ने सड़क पर खड़े एक यात्री वाहन को पीछे से जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे का लाइव वीडियो भी सामने आया… pic.twitter.com/q6TluaY6Rc — Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) July 18, 2025

