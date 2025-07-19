Prayagraj, July 19: An elderly woman died and two others got injured after being run over by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Saturday. The women were sleeping under the flyover near Ambedkar Crossing when a speeding car hit them on Friday night, ACP (Civil Lines) Shyamjeet Pramil Singh said. All three injured women were admitted to SRN Hospital, where 65-year-old Chamoli Devi died during treatment, he said. Mathura Road Accident: 6 Killed As Mini-Van Crashes Into Truck on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

The ACP said driver fled from the spot, leaving the car behind and a case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station. The car has been impounded and two teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.