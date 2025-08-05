Residents of Shahjahanpur’s Mohalla Gadiyana in Uttar Pradesh were in for a shock late Sunday night, August 3, when they found a crocodile roaming through the street. As per the reports, the crocodile is likely swept in from the Garra river after heavy rains. Alerted by barking dogs around 2 am, locals rushed out thinking it was a thief, only to be stunned by the crocodile crawling on the road. A group of youths the tied the crocodile’s mouth with a rope and locked it in a car. They kept the animal safe overnight and informed the forest department the next morning. Officials arrived, rescued the crocodile, and said it would be released back into its natural habitat. Crocodile Attack in Gonda: UP Boy Bathing Buffaloes in Ghaghra River Taken by Crocodile, Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Crocodile in Shahjahanpur

