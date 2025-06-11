Shrasti Raghuvanshi, the sister of murdered Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, has hit back at online trolls accusing her of seeking attention through emotional videos. In her latest Instagram story, a teary-eyed Shrasti Raghuwanshi said, “I’m not doing this for followers, I’m fighting for justice for my brother.” After Raja’s murder, she shared several reels, including wedding clips and emotional tributes, which led to heavy criticism from users claiming she was using the tragedy for views. Responding to hate comments, she stressed that if she hadn’t spoken out, the killers might still be roaming free. While some accused her of lacking grief and uploading promotional content, Shrasti maintained her only focus was justice. Despite the trolling, her posts continue to draw attention to the case. Sonam Raghuvanshi Brother Apologies to Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family in Person, Demands Death Penalty for Her if Found Guilty (Watch Video).

Shrasti Raghuvanshi Breaks Down, Slams Trolls Over Brother’s Murder Posts

राजा रघुवंशी की बहन श्रृष्टि रघुवंशी को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है कि वो रीच पाने के लिए इंस्टाग्राम पर इस केस से जुड़ी रील अपलोड कर रही है। श्रृष्टि का कहना है कि अगर वो सोशल मीडिया पर भाई की आवाज न उठाती तो आज कातिल नहीं पकड़े जाते। pic.twitter.com/JPKQ2VQcX3 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 11, 2025

