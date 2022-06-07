The District Bar Association Mansa on Monday presented a resolution that no advocate will represent the accused in the case. "A panel of lawyers will legally assist Sidhu's family free of cost," it said.

Check tweet:

Sidhu Moose Wala death case | We presented a resolution that no advocate will represent the accused in the case. A panel of lawyers will legally assist Sidhu's family free of cost: District Bar Association Mansa pic.twitter.com/0oae8TMMC8 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)