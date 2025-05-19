The results of today, May 19, Sikkim State Lottery of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery will be announced at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below as the names of winners are announced. The results of the Sikkim State Lottery are announced from Gangtok, and the first prize amount for the winner of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Sikkim State Lottery hosts a variety of lotteries in addition to Dear Donner and these include Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Donner, etc. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Blitzen Monday Lottery Result

