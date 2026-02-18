The Sikkim State Lottery's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is a prominent weekly draw conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries every Wednesday at 6:00 PM. As a government-authorized event, it is highly popular among participants for its life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore, alongside a structured range of secondary rewards and consolation prizes. Known for its transparency and legal standing in the state, the draw utilises an affordable ticket system to provide broad accessibility, with official results published promptly after the live event. Today, February 4, many hopefuls are awaiting the latest numbers to see who will claim the mid-week jackpot. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery draw is being played today. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 18 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of February 18

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)