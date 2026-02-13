The Sikkim Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery is a highly anticipated government-authorised lottery draw held every Friday at 6:00 PM by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. Known for its accessibility and life-altering rewards, tickets for Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery are priced at just INR 6, offering participants a chance to win a massive first prize of INR 1 crore. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 13, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)