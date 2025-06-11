In a dramatic turn in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, Govind, the brother of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, declared his full support for the victim Raja Raghuvanshi’s family, stating, “If Sonam is the culprit, she should be hanged.” Speaking to the media after visiting Raja’s family in Indore, Govind revealed that his entire family had severed ties with Sonam. “We will fight on behalf of Raja,” he said. Govind added that their parents had also “accepted the truth” and boycotted Sonam after learning of her alleged involvement. “I don’t know whether she admitted to the crime or not, but I stand with Raja,” he said, vowing to pursue legal action against her. Claiming certainty in Sonam’s guilt, Govind stated, “I am 100 per cent sure she committed this murder. All the accused are connected to Raj Kushwaha, her alleged boyfriend.” Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge near Sohra on June 2, while Sonam and four others have been arrested for his suspected murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi Brother Apologies to Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family in Person, Demands Death Penalty for Her if Found Guilty (Watch Video).

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Backs Victim’s Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

