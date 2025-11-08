A 32-year-old medical store employee, identified as Dharmendra, son of Prakash Kumayu, died under mysterious circumstances near Dawa Bazaar of Indore on Thursday afternoon. Dharmendra, a resident of Loha Mandi, was on his way to work when he suddenly collapsed from his bike. Locals and colleagues from Hira Medical, where he had worked for three years, rushed to help, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. CCTV footage reviewed by Sanyogitaganj police showed him falling without any external cause or altercation, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest. His body has been sent for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death. Dharmendra is survived by his wife and two children, while his parents and brother live in Tejaji Nagar. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Karnal: Woman Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack During Karwa Chauth Celebration in Haryana; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Dies of Heart Attack in Indore

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of People’s Update), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)