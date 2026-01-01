Indore, January 1: The death toll in the Indore water contamination crisis has risen to 10, including a six-month-old infant, with over 2,000 residents falling ill. The tragedy in India’s "cleanest city" was caused by sewage leaking into a Narmada drinking water pipeline in Bhagirathpura after a toilet was built over a main joint without a septic tank. Local MLA and Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya acknowledged the administrative lapse, stating a "mistake has been committed." While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav officially confirmed fewer deaths, Vijayvargiya noted that local figures are higher and promised state-funded medical care. Three municipal officials have been suspended or dismissed for negligence. The incident has sparked intense political outrage. State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari demanded Vijayvargiya’s resignation, accusing the government of "fatal arrogance" after the Minister reportedly snapped at a journalist questioning the lack of senior-level accountability. The Opposition has formed a fact-finding committee, alleging the crisis reflects a systemic failure in the city’s lauded infrastructure. MP: Death Toll Rises to 7 in Indore's Contaminated Water Incident, 116 Hospitalised.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

