Sonam Raghuvanshi was discovered by Uttar Pradesh Police at the roadside restaurant Kashi Dhaba late at night after being reported missing. The dhaba's owner, Sahil Yadav, described what happened before she recovered. Yadav claims that Sonam showed up at his place of business at around one in the morning. He said, "She requested my phone so she could call her family." "She started crying during the call and appeared clearly distressed." Yadav personally called Sonam's family to let them know where she was because he was worried about her welfare. At the time, Sonam seemed mentally unstable, he said. Later, I received a call from her brother asking me to notify the local police. Indore Couple Missing Case Twist: Sonam Raghuvanshi Held for Orchestrating Murder of Her Husband During Honeymoon in Meghalaya, Her Mother Says, ‘Want To Know Who Killed Raja’.

Dhaba Owner Shares Details on Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Discovery

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)