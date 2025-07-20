A mysterious stone weighing over 100 kg was seen floating in floodwaters at Dadri Ghat in Ghazipur on Friday. To prevent it from drifting, locals tied it with a rope. Though it appears heavy and cement-like, the stone astonishingly floats—something that has puzzled experts, since only volcanic pumice stones float on water, and there are no nearby volcanic zones. Scientists say this phenomenon defies normal density principles. However, locals believe it to be a divine sign linked to Lord Ram, comparing it to the sacred stones of Rameshwaram. Within hours, the site turned into a spiritual hub, with people offering prayers, flowers, and lighting lamps, treating the stone as a miracle of faith. ‘Ram’ Stone at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Stone Inscribed With ‘Ram’ Appears To Float in Water at Mahakumbh, Devotees Flock To Witness ‘Miracle’ (Watch Video).

Floating Stone in Ganga Stuns Ghazipur, Turns into Devotional Shrine

A massive rock seem to be floating on the surface of water was spotted in the Ganges in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Hours later, it became a religious shrine & people began offering prayers. pic.twitter.com/uc7OsaT4Jd — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 20, 2025

