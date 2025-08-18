In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student was stabbed to death on the campus of Sunbeam School in Maharajganj, Ghazipur, on Monday following a clash between two groups of students. The victim, identified as 14-year-old Aditya Verma, collapsed after being stabbed in the chest during the violent altercation. Two other students, Aman and Sahil, were also injured in the attack and rushed to the hospital along with Aditya, where doctors declared him dead. Reportedly, the fight broke out soon after the school reopened after a two-day holiday, with three to four students from each side involved in the dispute. A junior student allegedly pulled out a knife from his bag and attacked Aditya and his friends, sparking panic inside the school. Senior police officials reached the spot and have launched a probe, though the exact cause of the clash remains unclear. Ghazipur Shocker: Man Hacks Father, Mother and Sister to Death With Axe Over Property Dispute in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Student Stabbed to Death After Fight in Ghazipur School

उत्तर प्रदेश- जिला गाजीपुर के स्कूल में 2 छात्र गुटों में खूनी झड़प हुई। 9वीं के छात्र आदित्य वर्मा की चाकू मारकर हत्या। अमन और साहिल जख्मी हुए। पुलिस मौके पर है। माना जा रहा है कि विवाद पहले से था, इसलिए हमलावर बैग में चाकू छिपाकर लाया था। pic.twitter.com/2mGaj4BdRA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 18, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)