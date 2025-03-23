A shocking fraud case has emerged in Sonbhadra’s Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly trapped government-employed women through matrimonial websites and extorted crores of rupees. On Friday afternoon, three women, including two teachers, approached the police, all claiming to be his wife. One victim, a teacher from Sant Kabir Nagar, alleged that Rajan Gehlot married her and took loans in her name. She later discovered that he had similarly deceived 7-8 other women. Currently, he is reportedly living with another teacher from a Musheen Composite School. Following complaints, the police have registered a case under fraud and other charges. Additional SP Kalu Singh confirmed that an investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest the accused. Marriage Fraud in Maharashtra: Bhopal Man Dupes Mumbra Woman of INR 13.5 Lakh After Meeting Her on Matrimonial Website and Promising To Marry Her.

Man Dupes Multiple Women Through Matrimonial Sites

