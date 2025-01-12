Mumbai, January 12: A Bhopal-based man was recently arrested for allegdly defrauding a woman from Maharashtra's Mumbra of INR 13.5 lakh in a matrimonial fraud case. The accused was arrested after a woman filed a complaint against the accused in October 2024. After registering a first information report (FIR), the cyber cell of the Mumbra Police began investigation the case.

In her complaint, the victim said that she met the accused, Zaid Khan, on a matrimonial website, reports Mid-day. After speaking to each other, the two decided to get married. After this, victim and accused's families began process of arranging the marriage. Amid this, the man started demanding money from the woman on various pretexts. Credit Card Fraud in Mumbai: HSBC Bank Duped of INR 1.2 Through 38 Credit Cards Issued Without Proper Verification of Documents.

Trusting her soon be husband and believing the man's promises to repay the money, the woman transferred nearly 13.5 lakh to him on multiple occasions. However, things turned ugly when the woman requested the money back from her soon to be husband. It is learned that the accused began picking fights with the woman and eventually stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police officials also said that the accused his contact number. This prompted them to contact the matrimonial website to obtain his details. After conducting a technical analysis of the mobile numbers the accused used, the police tracked his IP address with matrimonial website's help. They also gathered details of the bank accounts to which the complainant had transferred the money. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Elderly Man Loses INR 6.25 Lakh After Unidentified Persons Hacked His Credit Card.

Post this, cops arrested the accused Shahjahanabad in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and brought him to Maharashtra for further investigation.

