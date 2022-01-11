Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced special Yoga classes for COVID-19 positive patients in home isolation to boost their immunity. Delhi govt going to send live session link today and the Yoga classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all private offices in the national capital, to send their employees to work from home.

Special Yoga/pranayam classes to be brought in by Delhi govt for COVID positive patients in home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity. We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/G7p27lRnAa — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)