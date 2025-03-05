A disturbing video from Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur police station area has sparked outrage, showing a cook spitting on "rotis" at a wedding. The clip, which surfaced on March 4, reveals a man spitting on dough before placing it in a tandoor. Police later confirmed the incident took place on February 20. After the video went viral, authorities swiftly responded and arrested the accused, Farman. The matter is now under investigation as officials probe further details. Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Naaz Hotel Cook Seen Spitting on Naan in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Cook Caught Spitting on Roti at Wedding in Ghaziabad

Farman Arrested for Spitting on Roti at Wedding, Say Police

