A video is going viral on social media showing a hotel staff member spitting on naan while baking it in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident is said to be at Hotel Naaz, which is under the jurisdiction of Modinagar police station in Ghaziabad. In the video, the staff can be seen purportedly spitting on the naan before he puts them in the tandoor. While the time and date of the incident are unknown, the video is being widely shared on social media as it shows a hotel cook in Ghaziabad allegedly spitting on naan. Barabanki Shocker: Worker Seen Spitting on Rotis at Roadside Hotel, Video Goes Viral.

Naaz Hotel Cook Seen Spitting on Naan in Ghaziabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)