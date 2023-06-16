Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, a 16-year-old Indian student, made a remarkable achievement as she established a new Guinness world record for the longest individual dance marathon. Hailing from the Latur district in the western Maharashtra state, Srushti mesmerised everyone by performing the traditional Indian Kathak dance style for an astounding 127 hours. Srushti broke the previous record of 126 hours set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018. To stay up for extended hours, the teenager used Yoga Nidra or 'yogic sleep'. Over 250 Shah Rukh Khan Fans Break Guinness World Record by Performing His Signature Move Outside Mannat (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Teen Sets Guinness World Record:

New record: Longest dance marathon by an individual - 127 hours set by 16-year-old student Srushti Sudhir Jagtap (India) 💃https://t.co/tzy67emDJ3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 14, 2023

