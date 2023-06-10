Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans outside his residence in Mannat on June 10. And while many fans appeared as usual, this was a special day for the star and his followers as over 250 of them gathered to perform his iconic step, resulting in them breaking the Guinness World Record. Shah Rukh Khan Surprises His Fans Outside Mannat With His Iconic Pose As They Celebrate Pathaan's World TV Premiere.

Watch SRK's Fans Break Guinness World Record:

SRK Fans Win Certificate

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)