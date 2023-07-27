The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday issued a clarification to that currencies featuring the (*) marks are legitimate and not counterfeit. To clarify the significance of the symbol on the notes, the RBI emphasised that the "star" mark was intentionally placed before the serial number to indicate that the banknote is a reprint or a replacement. RBI Repo Rate Latest Update: Reserve Bank of India Keeps Policy Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%, Announces Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Star Series Banknotes Are Valid?

Reserve Bank of India clarifies on Star Series Banknoteshttps://t.co/BFBYLbH8Ao — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)