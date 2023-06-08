The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 announced that the Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent. Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met for three days before taking a final call on the policy repo rate. In the last policy meeting in April, RBI monetary policy committee unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Barring the April pause, the RBI raised the repo rate by 250 basis points cumulatively to 6.5 per cent since May 2022 in the fight against inflation. RBI Monetary Policy: Central Bank Retains Repo Rate at 6.5% (Watch Video).

RBI Keeps Policy Repo Rate Unchanged:

MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pic.twitter.com/Se8GDvCvPy — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

