A tragic incident from Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district has left many shocked. Pramod Binjola, a young man known for his fitness routine, died suddenly of a heart attack while exercising on April 17. The heartbreaking moment was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. As per reports, Pramod was out for his usual morning walk and workout when he began to feel fatigued. He sat on a roadside slab to rest but suddenly collapsed and began convulsing. Bystanders initially thought he had fainted, but by the time help arrived and he was rushed to a hospital, it was too late. The incident has raised concerns over sudden cardiac arrests during exercise. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Jabalpur: Man Collapses and Dies While Working Out At Gym, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Uttarakhand

इससे खौफनाक, भयावह, डरावना कुछ भी नहीं हो सकता. आप देखिए कैसे यह युवक सुबह सुबह एक्सरसाइज़ कर रहा है. तभी हार्ट अटैक आता है और मौत हो जाती है. मृतक का नाम प्रमोद बिंजोला है. प्रमोद हेल्थ को लेकर बेहद सजग थे. नियमिय व्यायाम किया करते थे लेकिन फिर भी अटैक आया और मौत हो गई. घटना… pic.twitter.com/x0zRDEXRXE — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 20, 2025

