In a tragic incident caught on CCTV, 52-year-old Yatish Singhai collapsed and died of suspected heart attack while working out at Gold’s Gym in Jabalpur’s Gorakhpur area. The incident occurred around 6:45 am when Yatish, a regular gym-goer, suddenly fell to the floor mid-exercise. The shocking footage shows gym staff and members rushing to his aid, performing CPR and emergency measures in an attempt to revive him. He was immediately transported to Bhandari Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident has sparked renewed concern over rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest during workouts, especially among middle-aged individuals. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Man Collapses and Dies While Entering Factory in Madhya Pradesh, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Jabalpur (Disturbing Video)

