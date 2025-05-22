In a tragic and shocking incident, a 25-year-old man collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack while walking to his shop in Bhojpur town in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday night, May 21. This is the third such sudden death among the youths in the district in the past two months. The deceased, Rehan Qureshi, a resident of Mohalla Badi Mandi in Bhojpur, had just left home after dinner to head to his SIM card retail shop when he suddenly stumbled and collapsed on the roadside, reportedly falling on a street dog lying there. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Sudden Death in Agra: Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Collapsing Near Royal Gate in Taj Mahal Complex.

