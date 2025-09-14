In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student died by suicide by jumping into the Western Yamuna Canal near Hathnikund Barrage in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Thursday, September 11. The deceased was identified as Shivani. Eyewitnesses said she reached the spot around noon, remained there for nearly three hours in distress, and despite attempts by locals to dissuade her, leapt into the canal around 3 pm. Her bag, containing an Aadhaar card, was recovered nearby, helping police identify her. After a four-hour search, her body was retrieved from the canal in the evening and later handed over to her family following a postmortem. The reason behind the suicide remains unclear, and her family insists that she had no apparent problems. Amroha: Vegetarian Woman Dies by Suicide After Drunk Husband Cooks Chicken Against Her Wishes, Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry.

Woman Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Yamuna Canal in Uttar Pradesh

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Navbharat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

