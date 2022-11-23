The agencies on Wednesday seized a total of Rs. 75 lakhs in cash from a car in Surat. The cash-laden car was caught during a routine vehicle checking in the wake of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. According to the report by ANI, two people have been arrested and the car was impounded. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 50-Odd Unrecognised Parties To Contest Polls.

Rs 75 Lakh in Cash Seized From Car in Surat:

Surat | Rs 75 Lakhs cash seized from a car during vehicle checking in wake of #GujaratElections2022; two people nabbed, car impounded. pic.twitter.com/JJpaSp8mIu — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

