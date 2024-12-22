A fishing boat from Pamban recently hauled in a rare and massive swordfish weighing 400 kg, creating a buzz in the local community. Measuring an impressive 3 meters in length, the fish was caught in the Mannar Sea, a region known for its marine biodiversity. The rare catch quickly gained attention, drawing crowds of locals eager to catch a glimpse of the giant fish. According to reports, the swordfish was sold to a merchant from Kerala for INR 56,000, marking a significant moment of pride and joy for the fishermen involved. Dead Shark Washes Up on Libyan Beach After Being Stabbed by Swordfish With Its 11 Inch 'Blade'! (Watch Video).

Swordfish Weighing 400 kg Caught in Mannar Sea by Pamban Fishermen

Tamil Nadu: A 400 kg swordfish, caught by a fishing boat from Pamban has been sold for Rs 56,000 to a Kerala merchant. The 3-meter fish, found in the Mannar sea, is a rare and exciting catch, attracting locals and bringing joy to the fishermen pic.twitter.com/W6RO6AXEgO — IANS (@ians_india) December 22, 2024

