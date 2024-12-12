A carcass of an 18-foot whale calf, weighing approximately two tonnes, was discovered washed ashore at Pamban beach near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu early morning on December 11. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Local fishermen stumbled upon the carcass and promptly alerted the authorities. Authorities quickly sealed off the area to prevent any disturbance. An earthmover was used to retrieve the carcass, which was transported to a nearby veterinary hospital for examination. Following an autopsy, the remains will be buried in the sand at the beach, officials confirmed. Carcass of Endangered Fin Whale Washes Ashore in Alaska: Video of Dead Whale Lying Over Frozen Ice Goes Viral Online (Watch).

Blue Whale Calf Carcass in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram

Blue Whale Calf Found Washed Ashore Near Pamban Bridge The remains of a blue whale calf, weighing approximately two tonnes, were found washed ashore near the Pamban road bridge on Rameswaram Island. Local fishermen spotted the lifeless female calf and immediately notified… pic.twitter.com/vCQySYgBsq — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 12, 2024

