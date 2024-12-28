In a rare catch, fishermen in Ramanathapuram district hauled in a massive 350 kg "Elephant Ear Fish" from Mannar Bay. This extraordinary catch has captivated local residents and marine enthusiasts alike. The fishermen, who were out early in the morning, discovered the large fish while trawling in the bay. They recognized it as an Elephant earfish, a species known for its distinctive appearance and large size. Swordfish Weighing 400 Kg Caught in Mannar Sea by Pamban Fishermen, Sold for INR 56,000 to Kerala Merchant (Watch Video).

‘Elephant Ear Fish’ Weighing 350 kg Caught by Fishermen

