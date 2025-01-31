The Pamban rail bridge was partially opened for the first time to allow an Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel to pass through. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)

The Pamban rail bridge in Tamil Nadu, which is currently under construction, was partially opened today, January 31, for the first time. According to news agency IANS, the new Pamban rail bridge was partially opened to allow an Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel to pass through. Notably, the vertical lift bridge is part of a larger project to upgrade the rail link between Rameswaram and Mandapam. Pamban Bridge Lapse: Railway Board Directs Zones to Involve CRS at Design Stage in Crucial Projects.

Pamban Rail Bridge Opens Partially for First Time

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: The Pamban rail bridge, currently under construction has been partially opened for the first time, allowing an Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel to pass through. This vertical lift bridge is part of a larger project to upgrade the rail link between… pic.twitter.com/SUTLmXq5yV — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

