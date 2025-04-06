On the occasion of Ram Navami 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge, on Sunday, April 6, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The bridge, which replaces the 110-year-old structure decommissioned in 2022, connects the island of Rameswaram to the Indian mainland. PM Modi also flagged off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram train service, enhancing connectivity between the island and Chennai. In a significant moment, he remotely operated the lift mechanism of the bridge during the inauguration. 'Prabhu Shri Ram Is a Uniting Force for All of Us': PM Narendra Modi Says He Was Blessed To Have Darshan of Ram Setu While Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak Was Taking Place in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flags off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service, on the occasion of #RamNavami2025 (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/VjnOwt4Rpj — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Rameswaram–Tambaram Train

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flags off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service, on the occasion of #RamNavami2025 pic.twitter.com/6ts8HNdwqy — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)