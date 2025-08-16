The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a businessman who was booked in a stalking case. The accused was booked after he allegedly took photographs of a woman during an alleged bid to intimidate her husband, a regional pollution control officer. The Himachal Pradesh HC bench passed the order after noting that even if the allegations are true, the offence of stalking does not appear to be made out against the accused. ‘Maybe in Bad Taste, but Do Not Incite Violence’: Himachal Pradesh High Court Grants Bail to Farooq Ahmad Arrested for Sharing Videos Allegedly Insulting Prime Minister and Indian Army.

Himachal Pradesh HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Man in Stalking Case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a businessman who was booked in a stalking case after he allegedly took photographs of a woman during an alleged bid to intimidate her husband, a regional pollution control officer. The Bench passed the order… pic.twitter.com/F6Dm5Psr6R — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 14, 2025

